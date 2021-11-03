14-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Attleborough

The alley, which veers to the right and joins to Wayland Close, in Attleborough where the incident occurred. - Credit: Google

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Attleborough while walking in an alleyway near the town's Sainsburys supermarket.

It happened on Wednesday, October 27, when the girl was approached by an unknown man and was sexually assaulted in the alleyway between Wayland Close and the store.

Following the incident, police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact DC Lisa Crossland at Swaffham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/80100/21, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.