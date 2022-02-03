Man arrested after teenager hit over the head with meat cleaver

A teenage boy was hit over the head with a meat cleaver in Market Place, Wymondham on Wednesday evening - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested after a teenage boy was hit over the head with a meat cleaver in Wymondham.

The boy, in his late teens, was attacked in Market Place just before 11pm on February 2, following an argument between the boy and a man earlier that evening.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene in connection with the assault and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains in custody.

The boy had been riding his moped and was still wearing his crash helmet when he was attacked, preventing any injury.

Sargent Jason Ellis said: “This was an isolated incident however we understand how unsettling this can be for the community.

"Officers will be out and about in the town on additional patrols over the next few days and I’d encourage any residents to share their concerns with officers.”

Any witnesses or anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/8551/22. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.