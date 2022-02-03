Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury > News > Crime

Man arrested after teenager hit over the head with meat cleaver

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:01 PM February 3, 2022
Wymondham Market Place meat cleaver assault

A teenage boy was hit over the head with a meat cleaver in Market Place, Wymondham on Wednesday evening - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested after a teenage boy was hit over the head with a meat cleaver in Wymondham.

The boy, in his late teens, was attacked in Market Place just before 11pm on February 2, following an argument between the boy and a man earlier that evening.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene in connection with the assault and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains in custody. 

The boy had been riding his moped and was still wearing his crash helmet when he was attacked, preventing any injury. 

Sargent Jason Ellis said: “This was an isolated incident however we understand how unsettling this can be for the community.

"Officers will be out and about in the town on additional patrols over the next few days and I’d encourage any residents to share their concerns with officers.”

Any witnesses or anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/8551/22. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norfolk Live News
Wymondham News

Don't Miss

Paul Jewiss, Wymondham personal trainer, wins award at London Prestige Awards

Norfolk man named one of best personal trainers in the country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fraudsters used a fake card to pay for a heat pump tumble dryer and two Henry vacuum's.

Business warns others to be vigilant after falling victim to fraud

Sarah Hussain

person
Former radio DJ Stuart Grant.

'I avoid googling my condition' - Former DJ on brain tumour battle

Sarah Hussain

person
CGI of what the new family homes in Bowsfield, Great Ellingham, will look like once completed

First look at the new Scandi-style homes coming to a Breckland village

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon