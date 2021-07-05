Football club forced to fence off goals after repeated vandalism
- Credit: Attleborough Town FC
A football club has been forced to fence off its goals between matches after they were repeatedly damaged.
Attleborough Town, which plays at The Rec off Station Road, has seen its equipment regularly vandalised in recent years.
Incidents have included people climbing on the goalposts and nets being burned by lighters.
But, having learned of the club's continuing issues, Anglia Demolition donated fencing so the goals can be sealed off when they are not in use.
Attleborough Town's volunteers were delighted, organising a free pitch-side advertising board for the business in return.
A club spokesman said: "This problem goes back a few years and even having CCTV doesn't seem to put people off.
You may also want to watch:
"Storing the goals is not easy when you don't have a big enough container, so we decided the only solution was to fence them off.
"Our chairman happened to speak to Anglia Demolition and they offered to help. It has made things so much easier.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Speedy Eva, 81, runs fastest mile on record for her age group
- 2 Norfolk Covid infection rate doubles as crucial 'R' rate hits 2
- 3 Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton
- 4 Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak
- 5 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
- 6 How oversubscribed is your GP surgery? New data reveals postcode lottery
- 7 Raw dog food company recalls duck products after salmonella found
- 8 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
- 9 Double-jabbed adults and all u18s to avoid amber list quarantine
- 10 Fake police officers con thousands out of Norfolk victims