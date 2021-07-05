Football club forced to fence off goals after repeated vandalism

Published: 1:48 PM July 5, 2021

Attleborough Town FC has been forced to fence off its goals at The Rec after they were repeatedly vandalised - Credit: Attleborough Town FC

A football club has been forced to fence off its goals between matches after they were repeatedly damaged.

Attleborough Town, which plays at The Rec off Station Road, has seen its equipment regularly vandalised in recent years.

Attleborough Town FC has been forced to fence off its goals at The Rec after they were repeatedly vandalised - Credit: Attleborough Town FC

Incidents have included people climbing on the goalposts and nets being burned by lighters.

But, having learned of the club's continuing issues, Anglia Demolition donated fencing so the goals can be sealed off when they are not in use.

Attleborough Town's volunteers were delighted, organising a free pitch-side advertising board for the business in return.

A club spokesman said: "This problem goes back a few years and even having CCTV doesn't seem to put people off.

You may also want to watch:

"Storing the goals is not easy when you don't have a big enough container, so we decided the only solution was to fence them off.

"Our chairman happened to speak to Anglia Demolition and they offered to help. It has made things so much easier.