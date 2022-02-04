Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury > News > Crime

CCTV released after fly-tipping incident at Sainsbury's in Attleborough

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:52 AM February 4, 2022
Updated: 11:31 AM February 4, 2022
Breckland Council fly-tipping incident Attleborough

Breckland Council has shared CCTV images of a fly-tipping incident in Attleborough - Credit: Breckland Council

Breckland Council has shared CCTV images after a fly-tipping incident in Attleborough.

Two people, a man and a woman, were captured leaving items at the Sainsbury's store in High Street just after midnight on Sunday, January 23. 

Breckland Council fly-tipping incident Attleborough Sainsbury's

Breckland Council is seeking information after a fly-tipping incident at the Sainsbury's in Attleborough - Credit: Breckland Council

The man was wearing a dark coloured jacket with a white hood, dark tracksuit and black and white trainers.

The woman had blonde hair and was wearing a black coat, dark trousers and light coloured trainers.

Sainsbury's Attleborough fly-tipping incident Breckland Council

Breckland Council is seeking information after a fly-tipping incident at the Sainsbury's in Attleborough - Credit: Breckland Council

The pair arrived on foot and then walked towards Connaught Road.

Breckland Council has asked people to privately message them on Facebook if they have any information relating to the incident.

Norfolk Live News
Attleborough News

Don't Miss

Paul Jewiss, Wymondham personal trainer, wins award at London Prestige Awards

Norfolk man named one of best personal trainers in the country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fraudsters used a fake card to pay for a heat pump tumble dryer and two Henry vacuum's.

Business warns others to be vigilant after falling victim to fraud

Sarah Hussain

person
Former radio DJ Stuart Grant.

'I avoid googling my condition' - Former DJ on brain tumour battle

Sarah Hussain

person
Freddie Aguis, John Weaver and Shane Johnson, who have been given a total of 37 years for robberies including one at Hingham

Rolex watch robbers who followed victim to Norfolk appeal sentences

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon