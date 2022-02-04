CCTV released after fly-tipping incident at Sainsbury's in Attleborough

Breckland Council has shared CCTV images of a fly-tipping incident in Attleborough - Credit: Breckland Council

Breckland Council has shared CCTV images after a fly-tipping incident in Attleborough.

Two people, a man and a woman, were captured leaving items at the Sainsbury's store in High Street just after midnight on Sunday, January 23.

The man was wearing a dark coloured jacket with a white hood, dark tracksuit and black and white trainers.

The woman had blonde hair and was wearing a black coat, dark trousers and light coloured trainers.

The pair arrived on foot and then walked towards Connaught Road.

Breckland Council has asked people to privately message them on Facebook if they have any information relating to the incident.