Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury > News > Crime

Men pretending to be from RSPCA try to steal woman's dogs

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 11:04 AM May 24, 2021    Updated: 11:39 AM May 24, 2021
The woman was approached on Attleborough Road by two men in a van

The woman was approached on Attleborough Road, Hingham, by two men in a van - Credit: Google

Men pretending to be from the RSPCA tried to steal a woman's dogs while she was out walking.

Police received reports of the attempted dog theft on Attleborough Road in Hingham, south Norfolk.

A woman was walking her two dogs at around 6.30pm on Sunday, May 23 when the two men driving a van pulled up and approached her.

The men claimed to be from the RSPCA and tried to snatch the dogs - but were unsuccessful and drove off.

Police said officers are in the early stages of their investigation and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances around the incident. 

Eyewitnesses said they saw a police presence around the church in Hingham late last night, with police knocking on residents' doors to see if anyone had CCTV footage.

Springer Spaniels Bonnie and Tilly were stolen from outside of their home in Forncett.

Springer Spaniels Bonnie and Tilly were stolen from outside of their home in Forncett earlier this year - Credit: Matthew Cullum

In Norfolk in 2020 there were 30 crimes reported in which dogs had been stolen. In total 52 dogs were stolen and police were able to reunite 16 with their owners


Most Read

  1. 1 A11 back open after weekend of delays
  2. 2 Several police and paramedic crews called to village
  3. 3 'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford and Attleborough
  1. 4 Men pretending to be from RSPCA try to steal woman's dogs
  2. 5 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
  3. 6 Person injured and road blocked as car, van and HGV crash
  4. 7 Norfolk people urged to be on their guard for pushy cold callers
  5. 8 Greggs product recalled over 'possible presence of glass'
  6. 9 Work to start soon on new £1.25m roundabout in village
  7. 10 Sales of peat compost to gardeners will be banned to tackle climate change
Norfolk Live
South Norfolk News
Wymondham News
Attleborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Morrisons store at Wymondham where a serious assault took place Monday evening <17/7/17>. Pictur

Man exposed himself to three teenage girls at Morrisons

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Calls have been made for more to be done to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians to go back to

Norfolk County Council | Video

Millions could be spent on better cycle routes around Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Jake Humphrey has been confirmed as a judge for Britain’s Next Top Dog 2021, inspired by a nurse from Norfolk 

Norfolk nurse's 'lightbulb moment' leads to star-studded dog show panel

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Acorn Park School, Banham

Ofsted praise for ‘inadequate’ Norfolk special school

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon