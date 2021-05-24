Men pretending to be from RSPCA try to steal woman's dogs

Published: 11:04 AM May 24, 2021 Updated: 11:39 AM May 24, 2021

The woman was approached on Attleborough Road, Hingham, by two men in a van - Credit: Google

Men pretending to be from the RSPCA tried to steal a woman's dogs while she was out walking.

Police received reports of the attempted dog theft on Attleborough Road in Hingham, south Norfolk.

A woman was walking her two dogs at around 6.30pm on Sunday, May 23 when the two men driving a van pulled up and approached her.

The men claimed to be from the RSPCA and tried to snatch the dogs - but were unsuccessful and drove off.

Police said officers are in the early stages of their investigation and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances around the incident.

Eyewitnesses said they saw a police presence around the church in Hingham late last night, with police knocking on residents' doors to see if anyone had CCTV footage.

Springer Spaniels Bonnie and Tilly were stolen from outside of their home in Forncett earlier this year - Credit: Matthew Cullum

In Norfolk in 2020 there were 30 crimes reported in which dogs had been stolen. In total 52 dogs were stolen and police were able to reunite 16 with their owners.



