Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Classic motorcycle racing champion’s son to run marathon in his memory

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 18 February 2019

Ben Ling is in training to run the London Marathon in memory of his dad Clive Ling for BBRF. PHOTO: Ben Ling

Ben Ling is in training to run the London Marathon in memory of his dad Clive Ling for BBRF. PHOTO: Ben Ling

Archant

The son of a champion classic motorcycle racer and athlete is running the London Marathon in his memory.

Ben Ling with his dad Clive, the racing champion who died last year in Belgium. PHOTO: Ben LingBen Ling with his dad Clive, the racing champion who died last year in Belgium. PHOTO: Ben Ling

Clive Ling was well known as a regular front-runner with the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC), and as a GP Originals and Goodwood racing circuit rider.

The 52-year-old died after coming off his motorcycle at the Open Trophy competition on the Chimay street circuit in Wallonia, Belgium, in July 2018.

Now Ben Ling, 29, is raising money for the British Biker Relief Foundation (BBRF) in memory of his dad, who was also a keen runner.

He said: “I’m extremely committed to it and not only looking to just finish the marathon but to also register a certain time that I have in mind.

“My competitive nature definitely comes from dad, who was very much into running and triathlons years ago. He was highly competitive and successful in that as well as the motorbike racing.

“After dad’s accident I decided I would run a marathon to raise money, so I signed up for Milton Keynes. A few months later I received a letter in the post confirming my ballot entry for London had been successful and I had a place. I made the easy decision to cancel Milton Keynes.”

Clive Ling worked for almost three decades as a sheet metal worker for Attleborough company Competition Fabrications, where he made and restored owner race cars and motorcycles and parts.

Ben Ling currently works as a buyer for a chocolate and ice cream manufacturer, based in Brooke.

He said: “BBRF are not a huge organisation and may not be widely known but they provide support to those that have had life changing injuries and to families that have suffered from losses of loved ones.

“BBRF is one of the charities selected by my family for previous donations, having been split between them and Cancer Relief as we lost my grandfather to cancer in 2016.

“Training is going really well, having started a marathon specific plan just after Christmas, I’m now running five or six times a week and getting plenty of miles in.”

To support Mr Ling, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/benling

On Monday, February 18 he had raised more than £1,100.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Classic motorcycle racing champion’s son to run marathon in his memory

Ben Ling is in training to run the London Marathon in memory of his dad Clive Ling for BBRF. PHOTO: Ben Ling

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Eye-opening visit to British Sugar factory casts doubt over source of mysterious Norfolk smell

British Sugar is investigating if the work they are doing at their Wissington site could be the source of a mysterious smell in Norfolk. Photo: British Sugar

How one landlord saved a dying village pub

Aaron and Trudy Lambert with baby Evie, who run The Eagle pub in Great Hockahm. Picture: Conor Matchett

Norfolk airshow to pull out all the stops to celebrate Norfolk Day

The Old Buckenham Airshow is to take place on the same day as Norfolk Day 2019. Picture: Eirik Ostensjo

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

Tent and cordon erected at UEA lake as dive teams continue search for missing student

Dive teams are searching UEA lake for missing student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Number of patients waiting more than four hours in A&E reaches highest level in five years

Accident & Emergency Department sign at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Climate change activists demand South Norfolk Council declare climate emergency

Extinction Rebellion campaigners have called on South Norfolk Council to declare a climate emergency. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

‘A golden year’ - Pantomime celebrates  50 years of  sell-out shows

Hethersett Pantomime Group celebrated its 50th year of sell out shows with its production of Cinderella. Photo: Submitted

‘Where are you? Let’s be having you’ - Help create a map of City fans across the globe

The home fans show the yellow and green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The WI to find 100 ways with cake for Norfolk Day

Norwich WI celebrate Norfolk day. Picture: Brittany Creasey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists