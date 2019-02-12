Classic motorcycle racing champion’s son to run marathon in his memory

Ben Ling is in training to run the London Marathon in memory of his dad Clive Ling for BBRF. PHOTO: Ben Ling Archant

The son of a champion classic motorcycle racer and athlete is running the London Marathon in his memory.

Ben Ling with his dad Clive, the racing champion who died last year in Belgium. PHOTO: Ben Ling Ben Ling with his dad Clive, the racing champion who died last year in Belgium. PHOTO: Ben Ling

Clive Ling was well known as a regular front-runner with the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC), and as a GP Originals and Goodwood racing circuit rider.

The 52-year-old died after coming off his motorcycle at the Open Trophy competition on the Chimay street circuit in Wallonia, Belgium, in July 2018.

Now Ben Ling, 29, is raising money for the British Biker Relief Foundation (BBRF) in memory of his dad, who was also a keen runner.

He said: “I’m extremely committed to it and not only looking to just finish the marathon but to also register a certain time that I have in mind.

“My competitive nature definitely comes from dad, who was very much into running and triathlons years ago. He was highly competitive and successful in that as well as the motorbike racing.

“After dad’s accident I decided I would run a marathon to raise money, so I signed up for Milton Keynes. A few months later I received a letter in the post confirming my ballot entry for London had been successful and I had a place. I made the easy decision to cancel Milton Keynes.”

Clive Ling worked for almost three decades as a sheet metal worker for Attleborough company Competition Fabrications, where he made and restored owner race cars and motorcycles and parts.

Ben Ling currently works as a buyer for a chocolate and ice cream manufacturer, based in Brooke.

He said: “BBRF are not a huge organisation and may not be widely known but they provide support to those that have had life changing injuries and to families that have suffered from losses of loved ones.

“BBRF is one of the charities selected by my family for previous donations, having been split between them and Cancer Relief as we lost my grandfather to cancer in 2016.

“Training is going really well, having started a marathon specific plan just after Christmas, I’m now running five or six times a week and getting plenty of miles in.”

To support Mr Ling, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/benling

On Monday, February 18 he had raised more than £1,100.