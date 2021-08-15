Pioneer who made London Marathon headlines set to train at Snetterton

Published: 5:03 PM August 15, 2021

Claire Lomas pictured upon completion of the Great North Run. She is set to train at Snetterton Circuit - Credit: North News & Pictures Ltd

When Claire Lomas suffered a horrific riding accident in 2007, her world was turned upside down.

A collision at a horse trial left the eventer with a fractured neck and ribs, dislocated back, punctured lung and pneumonia.

Her injuries ultimately paralysed her from the chest down.

Committed fundraiser Claire Lomas is set to train for her latest challenges at Snetterton Circuit - Credit: Courtesy of Claire Lomas

But Mrs Lomas was not one to let anything consume her - not even an unimaginable, life-changing tragedy.

Look no further than the London Marathon of 2012, during which the former chiropractor made global headlines for becoming the first paralysed person to walk the 26.2-mile course.

Her Herculean effort, completed in a pioneering robotic suit, took 17 days and raised £210,000 for Spinal Research.

The fundraising has continued in relentless fashion, and now the 41-year-old, from Melton Mowbray, is heading to Norfolk to train for her latest endeavours.

Claire Lomas riding during Bennetts Ladies Track Day at Oulton Park, 2019 - Credit: Tim Keeton/Impact Images

On Monday, Mrs Lomas will be at Snetterton Circuit to take part in a track day on her adapted superbike - with an end goal of riding a charity lap round the famous Isle of Man TT course.

"A few years ago I was asked whether I would like to have a go on a bike," she said.

"I had never ridden before and I started with stabilisers. The journey has not been without a few falls, but I got my race license in 2017.

"It has not happened yet for one reason or another, but my dream is still to do that TT lap."

Claire Lomas in training ahead of her London Marathon effort - Credit: Courtesy of Claire Lomas

If there's enough energy left in the tank, Mrs Lomas hopes to also spend some of her time in Snetterton preparing for another ambitious challenge.

On October 3, she will once again take on the London Marathon - this time pushing herself round in a wheelchair whilst wearing full motorcycling gear.

Her target? Simply finishing in one day rather than 17.

"It is one thing pushing yourself all that way in a wheelchair, but doing it in leathers is another level," added Mrs Lomas.

Claire Lomas is aiming to complete the London Marathon in full motorcycling gear - Credit: Courtesy of Claire Lomas

"They are so restrictive - it is like pushing through deep mud.

"Even a mile used to seem like quite a long way for me, but it is amazing how much you can suddenly do with some training."

Mrs Lomas is raising money for Whizz-Kidz, which helps transform the lives of young wheelchair users.

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/clairesLM/1.