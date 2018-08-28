Search

Hundreds of Norfolk families waking up without electricity this Christmas morning

PUBLISHED: 07:51 25 December 2018

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

Archant

Hundreds of homes have woken up to no electricity on Christmas morning, following a range of power cuts in the county.

The southern Broads area has been particularly hit by the cuts, with power outages in the Loddon, Chedgrave and Haddiscoe areas, as well as confirmed cuts close to Poringland and Rockland St Mary.

UK Power Network has said these homes may remain without power until the late morning, estimating the electricity will be restored between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Meanwhile, there have also been reports of power cuts in the Hellesdon area, north of Norwich.

These families may face even longer waits for electricity, with UK Power Network yet to confirm and expected time for it to be restored.

The following postcode areas have been reported as affected by the power cuts:

• NR6 6

• NR14 6

• NR14 7

Anybody experiencing a power cut can report it to UK Power Network on 0800 31 63 105.

