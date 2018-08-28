Search

Car overturns on A11 roundabout

PUBLISHED: 12:35 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 26 January 2019

Picture of the car overturned on the A11 roundabout near Attleborough that caused disruption. Picture: Alex J Broome

Picture of the car overturned on the A11 roundabout near Attleborough that caused disruption. Picture: Alex J Broome

Motorists faced disruption after a busy junction on the A11 had to be partially closed after a car flipped over on to a roundabout.

Early morning traffic near Attleborough was hampered while emergency services dealt with the car that had completely flipped over on to its roof.

Passing motorists described seeing the car completely upside down in the middle of the Breckland Lodge roundabout.

The two lane junction had been partially closed at around 8am while the vehicle was being recovered.

The so called ‘stag roundabout’ is the same location where shocking footage, caught by a camera on the helmet of a motorcyclist last September, showed a van hitting the roundabout at speed and launching into the air before crashing down on the traffic island.

The dramatic video footage made headlines around the world.

Most Read

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Work to improve ‘lethal’ primary school road given the go ahead

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

