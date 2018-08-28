‘Absolutely shocking’ police arrest driver caught more than three times over the limit and driving with a missing front tyre

A car spotting driving erratically on the A11 was found to be missing a front tyre.

Police stopped the car near Wymondham on Saturday after receiving calls from other motorists about the unpredictable manner that it was being driven in.

Officers were shocked to find the car was being driven with no front wheel. The driver had been in fast traffic on the broken metal rims of one of the wheels.

The driver was breath tested and found to be three and half times over the drink drive limit.

They were arrested on suspicion of drink driving after providing an evidential reading of 126ugs.

Sgt Chris Harris, of Norfolk & Suffolk Roads & Armed Policing Team, tweeted: “Absolutely shocking this but have just called informant to say thank you for reporting. You’ll never know what you may have averted but we know the roads will be safe.”

