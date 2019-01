Car crashed into A11 central reservation at 3am

A grey MG crashed into the central reservation of the A11 at Hethersett at 3am on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services were called to the A11 at 3am today after a car crashed into the central reservation.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service pumps from Earlham and Hethersett joined police on the A11 heading northbound near Hethersett.

The driver was not injured but the grey MG did sustain damage.