Café reopens with dog-friendly menu in Wymondham

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:58 AM January 22, 2022
The Farm Café at Centre Paws in Wymondham, Norfolk

Jenson eyeing up a couple of pupcakes at The Farm Café - Credit: Ian Tooley Photography

Four-legged friends are now more than welcome at a Wymondham cafe after reopening under new management.

With pupcakes a well-known treat for doggy visitors to Centre Paws Norfolk the new owner of the on-site café, Tom Boggan, has put more snacks on the menu for canine customers from doggy roast dinners to dog beer.

He has also extended the breakfast and lunch options for human companions.

The Farm Café at Centre Paws in Wymondham, Norfolk

Tom Boggan and Jes Leeder, who run The Farm Café at Centre Paws - Credit: Ian Tooley Photography

Mr Boggan has worked as assistant manager in the former Blackberry Tearoom since it was first opened in June 2018 by Kathryn and David Cross.

Now named The Farm Café, it has become the heart of the canine centre which has expanded to house a number of other businesses from grooming to a new hydrotherapy pool.

Jes Leeder, Mr Boggan's partner, has come in to run the café with him and Tom's mum Joanne Boggan to help out at weekends.

The Farm Café at Centre Paws in Wymondham, Norfolk

Stella and Jenson waiting for their treats at The Farm Café - Credit: Ian Tooley Photography

Mr Boggan said: “We took over at New Year and despite the Covid uncertainty we have been overwhelmed by the support we have had from regular customers and new faces, and their dogs.

"We are looking forward to putting our ideas into practice including breakfast and afternoon tea packages with the alpaca experiences.”

Mrs Cross said she was delighted Mr Boggan had taken the café business on.

“With Tom having been part of the growth of the café since the start I know it is in very safe hands,” she said.

The Farm Café at Centre Paws in Wymondham, Norfolk

Stella choosing from the new dog-friendly menu at The Farm Café - Credit: Ian Tooley Photography

“We never expected Centre Paws to take off in quite the way it has and it became clear last year that I was trying to spin too many plates at once.

“This means I now have more time to devote to the dog walking and camping elements of the business as well as marketing it as a whole, bringing new customers in and planning exciting things for them to do.”

The Farm Café is now open 10am to 4pm daily and is closed on Tuesdays. The other businesses on site have their own opening hours.

