Food hygiene rating at kebab shop jumps from 1 to 5 stars

Published: 4:02 PM August 27, 2021

Wymondham Kebab, on Market Street, has gone from a 1-star food hygiene rating to 5 - Credit: Archant

A kebab shop previously given a one-star food hygiene rating has scored maximum marks in a second assessment fewer than three months later.

Wymondham Kebab was told major improvement was necessary by South Norfolk Council inspectors following a visit in May.

Officers had particular concerns over the management of food safety, while the cleanliness and condition of facilities were also taken to task.

But the business criticised the final report, arguing that crucial repair work had not been completed due to a lack of available tradespeople - a situation exacerbated by the pandemic.

And now, three months on, the Market Street business has been re-inspected and awarded a five-star rating.

"It has been tough because I took over the shop one month before Covid came," said owner Mahmut Kalhas.

"We knew we needed improvements - like to fix the boiler - but no-one could come out to do them.

"The inspectors have come to see us again and they are very happy."