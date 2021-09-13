New interior design and homeware shop opens in town

Published: 7:07 PM September 13, 2021

Megan Jehan is the owner of Sculpt Interiors in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

A new interior design and homeware shop offering “bespoke” items you can’t find anywhere else has opened.

Sculpt Interiors is a new business which has opened in Connaught Plain, in Attleborough.

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

It is owned by Megan Jehan whose passion for interior design grew after she turned a former lighting factory into a family home.

The 32-year-old, who prefers the “quirky” and more “unusual” home furnishings, said she hopes to offer one-off items you wouldn’t typically find online or on the high street.

“My interest in home interior started when we converted the factory,” said Mrs Jehan. “I tried to source some unusual home items. Everything in my house is quite bespoke and really random; like palm trees and disco balls.

You may also want to watch:

“If I had friends come over, they would ask where I got it all from. Which made me think, 'I’m sure I could start my own business'.

“I had a baby last year and while I was on maternity leave I set up Sculpt online. But because a lot of the things I sell are very unique, people often want to come and view it.

“I was getting lots of customers and it seemed strange having them come to my house. It just made sense to open a shop.”

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

The shop - online and instore - offers a range of home furnishings including sculptures, vases, lamps, natural stones and crystals, buddhas, mirrors and chandeliers as well as furniture and soft furnishings.

Megan Jehan is the owner of Sculpt Interiors in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

Mrs Jehan also offers a sourcing service to help customers track down items they haven’t been able to find themselves.

The mother-of-three, who previously worked for Virgin Holidays in Norwich for 10 years, added: “I was really conscious that in Norwich there is H&M home store and you can find most things online, so I wanted to offer something a bit more original.

“I feel really proud of what I have created and how my store looks.”

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

If the shop is a success, in the future Mrs Jehan hopes to move into a bigger premises or open a second store.

“I have absolutely loved it so far and the feedback has been really positive,” she said.

“Everyone has been saying how refreshing it is to have something different in Attleborough.”

You can visit Sculpt Interiors website here, https://sculptinteriors.co.uk/.

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan



