Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury > News > Business

New interior design and homeware shop opens in town

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:07 PM September 13, 2021   
Megan Jehan is the owner of Sculpt Interiors in Attleborough.

Megan Jehan is the owner of Sculpt Interiors in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

A new interior design and homeware shop offering “bespoke” items you can’t find anywhere else has opened. 

Sculpt Interiors is a new business which has opened in Connaught Plain, in Attleborough.  

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough.

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

It is owned by Megan Jehan whose passion for interior design grew after she turned a former lighting factory into a family home.  

The 32-year-old, who prefers the “quirky” and more “unusual” home furnishings, said she hopes to offer one-off items you wouldn’t typically find online or on the high street. 

“My interest in home interior started when we converted the factory,” said Mrs Jehan. “I tried to source some unusual home items. Everything in my house is quite bespoke and really random; like palm trees and disco balls. 

You may also want to watch:

“If I had friends come over, they would ask where I got it all from. Which made me think, 'I’m sure I could start my own business'. 

“I had a baby last year and while I was on maternity leave I set up Sculpt online. But because a lot of the things I sell are very unique, people often want to come and view it. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Heartbroken parents’ appeal over final 13 hours before son’s death
  2. 2 Delivery grazing board and platter business started by Norfolk teen
  3. 3 New interior design and homeware shop opens in town
  1. 4 A11 closed after lorry crashes into central reservation
  2. 5 Long-running antiques fair to move following 'bitter sweet' success
  3. 6 Take a trip down memory lane to Wymondham College in the 1960s
  4. 7 Sainsbury's stores across Norfolk to close on Boxing Day to thank staff
  5. 8 Driver sped at 110mph during police chase, court hears
  6. 9 Food hygiene rating at kebab shop jumps from 1 to 5 stars
  7. 10 Jailed in August: Attempted murderer, drug dealers and arsonist

“I was getting lots of customers and it seemed strange having them come to my house. It just made sense to open a shop.” 

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough.

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

The shop - online and instore - offers a range of home furnishings including sculptures, vases, lamps, natural stones and crystals, buddhas, mirrors and chandeliers as well as furniture and soft furnishings. 

Megan Jehan is the owner of Sculpt Interiors in Attleborough.

Megan Jehan is the owner of Sculpt Interiors in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

Mrs Jehan also offers a sourcing service to help customers track down items they haven’t been able to find themselves. 

The mother-of-three, who previously worked for Virgin Holidays in Norwich for 10 years, added: “I was really conscious that in Norwich there is H&M home store and you can find most things online, so I wanted to offer something a bit more original. 

“I feel really proud of what I have created and how my store looks.” 

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough.

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

If the shop is a success, in the future Mrs Jehan hopes to move into a bigger premises or open a second store. 

“I have absolutely loved it so far and the feedback has been really positive,” she said. 

“Everyone has been saying how refreshing it is to have something different in Attleborough.” 

You can visit Sculpt Interiors website here, https://sculptinteriors.co.uk/.

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough.

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough.

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough.

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough.

Sculpt Interiors has officially opened on Connaught Plain in Attleborough. - Credit: Megan Jehan


Attleborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Adventure Cinema is heading to Sprowston Manor, with films Pretty Woman and The Lion King. 

Days Out Guide

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Hethersett Athletic’s men’s football Saturday team manager Michael Lemmon (right) and club chairman Neal Luther (left).

Village football club could fold if they don't find new players

Peter Steward

person
Emma Jane Kao with her son Luk

Special needs children miss school as parents face 'shambolic' transport

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Converted granary building for sale in Hingham with single storey garage, shingle drive and weatherboard exterior

Former granary in Norfolk's 'Little London' is for sale as a modern home

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon