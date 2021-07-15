Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Garden centre scoops gold medal at prestigious flower show

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:12 PM July 15, 2021   
Peter Beales Roses, based in Attleborough, won two awards at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival

A garden centre specialising in roses has been recognised at one of the country's best-known flower shows. 

Peter Beales Roses, based off London Road in Attleborough, was awarded a gold medal at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

Peter Beales Roses, based in Attleborough, won two awards at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival

And the firm's success did not end there, as it also won the highly-coveted award for 'best rose exhibit'. 

Upon receiving the good news, nursery manager Ian Limmer said: "We are absolutely delighted to receive these prestigious awards, especially during such a challenging year.

"I’d like to thank all the staff for their hard work in helping to achieve this."

Peter Beales Roses, based in Attleborough, won two awards at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival

While the 2020 edition of the festival had to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, visitors were last week welcomed back to Hampton Court for the horticultural favourite.

Peter Beales opened his first rose nursery in 1968 and the business has since won 26 gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. 

