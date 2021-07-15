Garden centre scoops gold medal at prestigious flower show
- Credit: Peter Beales Roses
A garden centre specialising in roses has been recognised at one of the country's best-known flower shows.
Peter Beales Roses, based off London Road in Attleborough, was awarded a gold medal at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.
And the firm's success did not end there, as it also won the highly-coveted award for 'best rose exhibit'.
Upon receiving the good news, nursery manager Ian Limmer said: "We are absolutely delighted to receive these prestigious awards, especially during such a challenging year.
"I’d like to thank all the staff for their hard work in helping to achieve this."
While the 2020 edition of the festival had to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, visitors were last week welcomed back to Hampton Court for the horticultural favourite.
You may also want to watch:
Peter Beales opened his first rose nursery in 1968 and the business has since won 26 gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Most Read
- 1 School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid
- 2 Bird bath attacker tells judge: 'I'd assault him again to kill him'
- 3 Delays to thousands of bin collections across Breckland
- 4 Town poll to decide future of council which faced bullying claims
- 5 A11 time trial cyclist suffered serious injuries when hit by van driver
- 6 Village hall severely damaged in arson attack
- 7 Alpacas bring cheer to residents at Norfolk care home
- 8 All the places you can get a walk-in vaccine in Norfolk this week
- 9 Son reveals smoke detectors failed in blaze that killed town crier
- 10 Garden centre scoops gold medal at prestigious flower show