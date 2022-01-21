Hughes Electrical to close its Wymondham branch

Hughes Electrical will close its Wymondham branch in Market Street by January 29 - Credit: Google

A long-standing electrical retailer in Wymondham high street is closing down.

Hughes Electrical is closing its Market Street store in the town by the end of the month, with its final day of trading on January 29.

The company blamed changes to shopping habits caused by the pandemic for the reason for the closure.

A spokesperson for Hughes Electrical said: "As a business we have to respond to how the pandemic has accelerated the change in the way customers choose to contact us.

"Regrettably this means we have to make some tough decisions; one is the closure of our store in Wymondham.

"The three members of staff affected have been offered alternative positions within the company.

"We have seen a significant growth in the use of our internet site over the past 18 months, while we are finding customers now prefer to shop in our larger stores, such as Hall Road, Norwich which offers ample free car parking, a vast selection of stock and a ‘click & collect’ service.

"Customers who have equipment on rental from the Wymondham store can continue to call the same number, and receive the same level of service, as it will be forwarded to our central customer care team.”

Hughes Electrical was started by Frank Hughes, who went from rewiring electrical motors for the Lowestoft fishing fleet to an electrical empire that is now a household name across the region.

It has been an important fixture in many Norfolk towns, were it is often the sole provider of electrical goods in the high street.

The pandemic posed a significant threat to the company but income from electrical rentals helped keep the company afloat.

In June 2020, Hughes also closed its store in Gorleston, blaming low footfall.

James Cooper, a sales assistant at the Wymondham branch, said: "It's sad news for us. The store has been here for a long time and I remember it been here since I was a child.

"It has been an essential part of Wymondham's high street and we've had lots of loyal customers over the years."