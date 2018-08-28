Emergency services close rural road after crash
PUBLISHED: 11:35 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 08 January 2019
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash outside a South Norfolk village.
Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Mile Road, near Bunwell, at 10.14am today (Tuesday, January 8). Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent a pump from Long Stratton to make the scene safe and clear a fuel leak.
One person received minor injuries and police have closed the road off.
A police spokesman said due to a BT box that may have been damaged in the incident, the road remains closed while the company investigates the damage.
