Emergency services close rural road after crash

PUBLISHED: 11:35 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 08 January 2019

Police have closed off Mile Road near Bunwell following a two-vehicle crash. PHOTO: Google Maps

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash outside a South Norfolk village.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Mile Road, near Bunwell, at 10.14am today (Tuesday, January 8). Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent a pump from Long Stratton to make the scene safe and clear a fuel leak.

One person received minor injuries and police have closed the road off.

A police spokesman said due to a BT box that may have been damaged in the incident, the road remains closed while the company investigates the damage.

