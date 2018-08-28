Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New fund launched for groups trying to improve health and wellbeing

PUBLISHED: 15:23 12 January 2019

Breckland Council have launched a new Healthy Communities fund. Picture: Breckland District Council

Breckland Council have launched a new Healthy Communities fund. Picture: Breckland District Council

Archant

A new fund of up to £3,000 for groups trying to improve the health and wellbeing of their community has been launched.

Councillor Paul claussen and Santa looking for cheeky elves in Attleborough. Picture: Breckland CouncilCouncillor Paul claussen and Santa looking for cheeky elves in Attleborough. Picture: Breckland Council

The Health Communities Fund, launched by Breckland District Council, offers funding of up to £3,000 to residents, charities, and community groups who are looking to improve health of their local area.

The fund will focus on three themes: loneliness, increasing physical activity and improving the health of children and young people.

The funding will be provided for groups who are trying something new in the district or who bigger ideas that require a pilot scheme in the local area.

Paul Claussen, Breckland District Council’s executive member for place, said: “This innovative funding project is looking to inspire and nurture dynamic and ground-breaking projects that will see local solutions put in place to tackle local issues and make a real difference to Breckland residents.

“I’m excited to see what life-changing ideas our local groups can deliver.”

More information on the funds can be found at https://www.breckland.gov.uk/community-funding with the deadline for applications February 22, 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Businessman charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

‘I feel let down by everyone’ - Family say they were ‘failed’ over death of anorexic daughter, 15

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long family

Builder left £20,000 bungalow project in mess - court told

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Canary legend Grant Holt’s high praise for ‘brilliant’ new 3G pitch

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

New fund launched for groups trying to improve health and wellbeing

Breckland Council have launched a new Healthy Communities fund. Picture: Breckland District Council

Coroner to reach conclusion over death of anorexic teenager found dead at home

Wymondham teen Ellie Long died on December 12, 2017. Photo: The Long family

New £9m free school could open in Norfolk next year

A new prep school is set to be built on the site of Wymondham College. PICTURE: Wymondham College.

Crisis in Norfolk courts is ‘undermining’ justice with lack of judges and soaring waiting times

Simon Spence QC talking to the media during Joe Storey's murder trial. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Larling tractor run raised £3,230 for farming mental health charity

The Larling tractor run on Boxing Day 2018 raised £3,230 for mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone). Picture: Edd Barker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists