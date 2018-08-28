Search

Advanced search

Council staff celebrate raising over £2000 for various charities

PUBLISHED: 17:05 21 December 2018

Breckland Council’s customer contact team announced they have raised over £2200 for MENCAP, British Heart Foundation and Norfolk’s EACH Hospice. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council

Breckland Council’s customer contact team announced they have raised over £2200 for MENCAP, British Heart Foundation and Norfolk’s EACH Hospice. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council

Archant

Staff at a district council have raised over £2000 for three different charities.

Breckland Council’s customer contact team announced they have raised over £2200 for MENCAP, British Heart Foundation and Norfolk’s EACH Hospice.

Over 12 months the team have hosted bake sales for colleagues, tuck shops and car boots to raise the funds as well as hoping to raise the profile of each charity.

A Breckland Council customer contact team spokesperson said: “We were delighted with the support from our fellow Breckland colleagues in 2018, raising over £2200 for these hardworking charities, which is all to offer support and help to Breckland residents.

“We look forward to smashing that amount next year!”

If you are taking part in fundraising for charity, contact our reporter Dan Bennett with the details by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

The show must go on! Primary school production saved by local high school after floor collapse

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

#includeImage($article, 225)

School shuts site due to flooding

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Man who daubed rude graffiti on walls at Norfolk Police headquarters is sectioned

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC)

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

Date set for long anticipated cycle path

End of the cycle lane which goes part of the way from Wymondham towards Hethersett Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Kate Scotter

The guinea pigs are back indoors

There were plenty of cuddles for Snowflake during the various stops on his tour of the house. Picture Rob Silver

We are always here ready to help

The Norfolk fire service control room team who will be working on Christmas day. From left to right – Robert, Katrina, Jo and Lewis. Picture Norfolk Fire Service
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists