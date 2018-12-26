Search

Advanced search

‘Shocking speeds’ - driver caught at 105mph on A11

26 December, 2018 - 16:31
A driver was stopped after speeding at 105mph on the A11. Picture: South Norfolk Police

A driver was stopped after speeding at 105mph on the A11. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Archant

A police sergeant has described some of the speeds seen on the A11 on Boxing Day as ‘shocking’.

Around 1pm a driver was reported by police, having been pulled over when they were clocked driving at 104mph.

But shortly afterwards, South Norfolk Police stopped another driver on the A11, this time at 105mph.

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said they were “shocking speeds”.

Both drivers provided negative breath tests for alcohol.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Pictures show popular pub’s festive transformation

The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has been decked out in festive splendour by former florist Moya Topsom. Photo: Kelly Walace-Smith

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

The figures were installed underneath the Christmas Tree. Picture BPCA

Early Christmas present for Redbridge residents as new bridge opens

Cllr Athwal reopened the bridge and said the previous crossing was unsafe. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

A police car was involved in a crash in Cranbrook Road this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Radical Ilford homeless hostel gets £2.5m cash boost from Redbridge Council

Community members walking to the Redbridge town hall for the planning decision on Project Malachi.

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Freemasons raise more than £2m for air ambulance

‘Shocking speeds’ - driver caught at 105mph on A11

A driver was stopped after speeding at 105mph on the A11. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Knife crime ‘contained within criminal fraternity’ – and conviction rate highest since 2010

Dereham police carry out a drugs raid on a property in Sandy Lane. PC Stu Lyle with a knife he has found. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists