Change of plans for controversial housing scheme in Norfolk

Proposals have been lodged to change plans for a bowling green to tennis courts as part of a controversial scheme to build homes in a Norfolk town.

In 2011 plans were approved by South Norfolk Council to build 31 homes, a village centre, bowling green, sports pitch, village green and car park in Wood Farm, The Street, Ashwellthorpe.

More 300 people had objected to the new build but it was passed unanimously by the council.

Now, plans have been submitted to replace the bowling green with two tennis courts.

The courts would be surfaced in black asphalt enclosed by a 2.75m high green fence.

The documents say that it is "believed that there is a greater need, and consequently likely to be greater use, for tennis courts".

Despite falling outside the village's development boundary officers said the development will boost local services.

The scheme has been put forward by Peter Muskett.