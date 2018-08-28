Search

Warnings over sales of deadly bootleg vodka

PUBLISHED: 08:46 23 January 2019

Deadly vodka could be on sale in Norfolk after bottles of the fake brand alcohol were seized. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Deadly vodka could be on sale in Norfolk after bottles of the fake brand alcohol were seized. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Archant

A warning has been issued over the sale of potentially deadly vodka.

The warning applies to fake brand Radanoff, which Norfolk County Council’s trading standards team warned contained industrial alcohol and could cause blindness or death.

Bottles of the dangerous alcohol were recently seized in Hull and Norfolk Trading Standards urged the public to report any bottles on sale in our region.

In a tweet it said: “If you spot this product on sale in #Norfolk you can report it to us to check it out by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline (anonymously if you wish) on 03454 04 05 06 or via their online form at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer - or you can call police on 101.”

Most Read

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

File photo of icy roads near Stalham as the Met Office issue a weather warning for ice. Picture Archant.

Driver of Aston Martin caught speeding at 119mph on A11 has ‘no excuse’ for ‘temporary lapse into old habits’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

