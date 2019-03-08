Flats evacuated as fire crews battle chip shop blaze
PUBLISHED: 14:33 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 06 May 2019
Crews battled a chip shop fire in Wymondham.
Crews from Wymondham, Great Yarmouth and Attleborough were called to Big Fry Fish and Chip Shop on Market Street at 1.50pm on Monday, May 6.
The flats above the shop were evacuated as a safety precaution.
A fire service spokesman said: “The crews used hose reel jets, a dry powder extinguisher and a thermal imaging camera.
“The crews also wore breathing apparatus.”
A witness said she could see black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
No-one is believed to be injured.
