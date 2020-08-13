Beer garden with food vendors set to open at ‘struggling’ community hall

A beer garden is set to open at a community hall left struggling as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Connaught Hall on Station Road, Attleborough, will begin welcoming punters to its outdoor space from 5pm on Friday (August 14).

The venue has been unable to host events throughout the pandemic and, in May, chairman Peter Thatcher revealed the charity was “really suffering”.

But Mr Thatcher hopes to see local people return and says the beer garden - featuring food from Squilla and Squidge and Debbie’s Dinky Donuts - will open on other days if it is successful.

“We’ve been shut down for five months, with all our income slashed, and now we’re struggling to get going again,” he added.

“We simply cannot get enough people in to make indoor events viable, so we are going to give this a try.”

The beer garden at Connaught Hall will be open 5-10pm on Friday. Booking is not necessary and there will be table service.