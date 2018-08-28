Search

Banham Zoo inundated with too many Christmas trees for animals to eat

PUBLISHED: 13:02 02 January 2019

Banham Zoo has been inundated with donated Christmas trees. Picture: Banham Zoo

Banham Zoo has been inundated with donated Christmas trees. Picture: Banham Zoo

An appeal by a zoo in Norfolk for people to donate their Christmas trees has proved such a success that it has had to stop taking them.

Banham Zoo has been inundated with unwanted festive firs since appealing for people to recycle their trees by donating them to be used as animal feed and bedding.

The appeal has captured the imagination with people organising street collections and businesses offering to donate hundreds of unwanted trees.

Martin Dupee, director of operations, said: “So many have been donated we just cannot take any more. It has been a great response but we have got to the point where we can’t take anymore. We have had commercial businesses offering literally hundreds and we just can’t accommodate that kind of volume.”

The trees are eaten by animals like camels and goats, while big cats and primates play with them.

“It’s great enrichment for the animals,” said Mr Dupee. “Some will eat it, some play with it because obviously there is a scent given off from these types of trees. Then when they are finished with we then chip them and they can be used for bark bedding.”

