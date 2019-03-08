Search

Primary school pupils spend magical day at Cambridge University

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 21 March 2019

Pupils at Barnham Primary School experienced an explosive and magical day at Cambridge University for National Science Week. PHOTO: Barnham Primary School

Archant

Pupils from Barnham Primary School had an explosive time during National Science Week.

Year six pupils travelled to the University of Cambridge to experience a taste of university life.

Pupils watched mesmerising Harry Potter themed experiments, carried out by two master potion experts, and got to conduct their own experiments as well.

Headteacher Amy Arnold said one pupil told her: “I just want to skip secondary school now and go straight to university.”

She said: “Our curriculum is rooted in giving children, real-life irresistible learning experiences.

“We believe passionately in equality of opportunity and strive to ensure that each and every child at Barnham develops the skills, knowledge and understanding to flourish and thrive in the wider world.”

