Ballet coach's run in memory of 'one in a million' pupil Delphine
A ballet coach and personal trainer is swapping his pointe shoes for running ones to take on a half marathon in memory of his "one in a million" pupil and the charity she volunteered for.
Tyler Carey, 22, was inspired by Delphine Brown, his very first client, who he started coaching around three years ago.
Mr Carey, a graduate of the Royal Ballet School, said his late pupil had a "smile that could light up the room" and recalled her asking her family for her birthday if she could have ballet shoes.
She died a month after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019.
Mr Carey, from Wymondham, said: "She was the most kind and caring lady I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. She was the kind of lady to light up the room when she smiled, she made a massive positive impact on my life.
There are no words that would give justice to how much of a kind and caring lady she was.
"When she smiled, you just could not smile back.
"She was really one in a million."
Mrs Brown used to volunteer for Star Throwers, a Wymondham cancer charity, every Friday.
The cancer support charity, in Melton Road, helps people and carers at any stage of their diagnosis, through information sessions and wellbeing support.
The 22-year-old has signed up for the Royal Parks half marathon in October and will donate the proceeds to the charity in her memory.
Wednesday, June 23, would have been Mrs Brown's 82nd birthday and Mr Carey has raised nearly three quarters of his £700 total in a week.
Having suffered a knee injury as a ballet dancer, during his recovery he trained as a personal trainer and ballet coach so he could help others.
The 22-year-old added: "The most important thing in life is helping others.
"I've started running this year and I'm obsessed with it. I ran a half marathon to see if I could do it and decided to do it for Star Throwers, I love running and I will be doing as fast as I can."