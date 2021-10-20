Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Attleborough set to have no bank as Lloyds announces closure

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:28 PM October 20, 2021   
Attleborough is set to be left without a bank when Lloyds closes in March 2022. - Credit: Archant

The Attleborough branch of Lloyds Bank is set to close its doors for the final time early next year.

Lloyds Bank has announced it will close 41 of its branches, as well as seven Halifax locations across England and Wales.

Attleborough's Lloyds branch will permanently close on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

A Lloyds Bank spokesman said: “We have made the decision to close Attleborough in March 2022 due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which means the branch is being used less often.

"Customers can continue to bank locally by visiting the nearby post office, which is less than half a mile from the branch. The nearest alternative branch is Wymondham.”

The spokesman also confirmed that existing customers will have their accounts realigned to the Wymondham branch, which will not change the way their accounts are managed.

The news leaves Attleborough without a bank and just a single building society — Nationwide — to its name.

It is the second bank closure in the town in three years, following the closure of Barclays Bank. The 2018 closure drew criticism from then mayor Jeremy Burton who branded the decision as "really disappointing."

Attleborough Town Council declined to comment.

