Town set for more traffic disruption as £4.5m project continues

Traffic at a standstill in Attleborough due to roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Station Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A Norfolk town is set for more traffic disruption as the second phase of a £4.5m project gets underway.

Frustrated drivers go through a red light in the roadworks in Surrogate Street as Attleborough is at a standstill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Frustrated drivers go through a red light in the roadworks in Surrogate Street as Attleborough is at a standstill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Transport for Attleborough aims to improve travel and support planned growth for the town.

Work in Queens Square car park has seen tree and shrub pruning and removal as the first step of work expected to start later this year to increase the number of car parking spaces.

Letters have been sent to residents and businesses asking for their feedback on plans to make improvements to the High Street and Exchange Street junction.

The junction is to be realigned to help cut queuing on the High Street, with three new traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossings installed to make crossing the junction safer in the future.

Heavy traffic in Attleborough due to roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Station Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Heavy traffic in Attleborough due to roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Station Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This work is likely to start in June and take six weeks to complete.

In addition to these the area in front of the town hall is set to be revamped, and improvements made to the Queens Road and Exchange Street junction to improve traffic flow.

But the Transport for Attleborough project, which started in September 2018, has previously come under-fire from residents.

During work to Surrogate Street, which was widened and converted to two-way traffic with Church Street and Connaught Road junctions realigned, temporary traffic lights were installed.

New priority rules on the junction of Surrogate Street and Connaught Roadi n Attlbeorough have caused several near misses. Photo: Bethany Wales New priority rules on the junction of Surrogate Street and Connaught Roadi n Attlbeorough have caused several near misses. Photo: Bethany Wales

Businesses said it caused a drop in footfall and commuters had to queue for up to an hour to get through town.

Concerns have also been raised that motorists have been driving down the wrong side of the road after the recent changes.

But Highways repositioned two-way signs and refreshed the directional arrows on the road which it said has reiterated that Surrogate Street is now two-way.

This came after mother Lauren Clarke and her son were almost hit by a car while cycling on the road.

Better parking and bus facilities at Attleborough railway station are on the way later in the year Norfolk County Council said.

It added that Transport for Attleborough project will reduce congestion and the number vehicles in the centre, and improve pedestrian safety in the town.

