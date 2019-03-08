Town centre road closed for five weeks

A busy town centre road will close for five weeks as work starts on the latest stage of a major traffic shake up.

Connaught Road in Attleborough will be closed from Tuesday, May 28 until Friday, July 5 while a new traffic island is installed and changes are made to road markings.

A restriction for cars will be in place between Connaught Road and Connaught Plain, extending from Connaught Road to Surrogate Street for heavy goods vehicles.

A diversion will be in place via Exchange Street, Queens Road, Blackthorn Road, the Attleborough Bypass, London Road and High Street, with a seperate route for heavy goods vehicles and buses via the Trunk Road, London Road and High Street.

The work is part of a £4.5 million shake up to ease traffic in the town and improve pedestrian safety.

