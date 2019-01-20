Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

20 January, 2019 - 06:30
Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant 2019

A nursery school has been accused of “emotional blackmail” after warning parents that their children could be put into separate classrooms with fewer facilities if they don’t start paying its optional surcharge.

Hall Farm Nursery told parents who don’t currently pay the £1-per-hour charge that their children could be put in a separate class providing a “service commensurate with the funding provided” if they don’t start coughing up.

The nursery school in Hargham – which was rated “outstanding” in its last Ofsted inspection – implemented the voluntary charge in April 2018 to supplement the funding its gets from government to provide free childcare.

A nursery manager from Norfolk, who is unconnected to Hall Farm, said the government’s pledge to provide 30 hours of free childcare meant many nurseries were struggling to make ends meet – but she said Hall Farm’s approach was unacceptable.

“The voluntary charge seems like nothing, an extra £1 per hour for every funded hour they get, but some parents cannot afford it,” she said.

“As providers we sign on to a policy which says we will provide an equal level of care, so if a child is fully funded they will not be treated any differently. “Hall Farm are putting pressure on the parents if they opt out [of the charge], saying they will have to start offering a lesser service. That is emotional blackmail and it should not be allowed.

“They’re saying if you cannot pay that much your child can go in the slightly colder room with slightly fewer staff – it is disgusting.”

Guidance on nursery school charges from the Department for Education (DfE) says early years providers can charge for meals, snacks, consumables including nappies and sun cream, and services such as trips, but that these charges must be voluntary.

But providers should ensure that “all children within a setting accessing any of the free entitlements receive the same quality and access to provision, regardless of whether they opt to pay for optional hours, services, meals or consumables”.

In a letter to parents, the nursery said: “Many parents happily pay the charge as they feel it is good value and wish us to continue with all the little extras that make Hall Farm stand out and maintain our high standards.”

Charlotte Beever, of Hall Farm Nursery School, said the nursery provided government-funded places in line with the DfE’s guidance, which sets expectations for local authorities and early years providers.

She added: “From last year, providers have been able to make a charge for consumables.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk town’s supermarket shortcut could become flats

The area of land that could be developed. Picture: Google/Architectural Design and planning partnership

Community ‘heartbroken’ as safe haven for isolated men faces closure

The Arc in Wymomdham is home to The Shed, an important charity that tackles ale loneliness. The group need funding to continue and are asking the local communities to help. Pictured are Simon ward, She'd Manager, Pastor Barry Rooks and Steve Lyne, assistant manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Brothers in court accused of Norwich and Attleborough armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Two men charged over Norfolk armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Norfolk’s hidden treasures luring American metal detector tourists

Steve Clarkson runs Iceni Metal Detecting Tours to search for hidden treasures in the county. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Norfolk town’s supermarket shortcut could become flats

The area of land that could be developed. Picture: Google/Architectural Design and planning partnership

Community ‘heartbroken’ as safe haven for isolated men faces closure

The Arc in Wymomdham is home to The Shed, an important charity that tackles ale loneliness. The group need funding to continue and are asking the local communities to help. Pictured are Simon ward, She'd Manager, Pastor Barry Rooks and Steve Lyne, assistant manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Brothers in court accused of Norwich and Attleborough armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Two men charged over Norfolk armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Norfolk’s hidden treasures luring American metal detector tourists

Steve Clarkson runs Iceni Metal Detecting Tours to search for hidden treasures in the county. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

A few laughs to help you get through Blue Monday

Actor Leslie Nielsen, with actress Jeannette Charles, portraying the Queen of England, in a scene from the Blue Monday dispeller The Naked Gun. Picture: AP Photo/Paramount Pictures, Elliott Marks, File.

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Hollywood dance classes to bring taste of Tinseltown to Breckland

A Hollywood inspired dance workshop tour is set to bring a taste of the silver screen to older Breckland residents. Photo: Silver Social Project

Norfolk zoo ‘devastated’ after death of Dora the sea lion

Dora the sea lion. PIC: From Banham Zoo website.

How long does it take to repair a pothole in Norfolk and Suffolk?

A pothole that appeared under a car in Banham. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists