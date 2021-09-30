Gardening club faces extinction unless it fills key roles

Published: 3:37 PM September 30, 2021

Attleborough and District Gardening Club faces extinction unless key roles are filled - Credit: Getty Images

A gardening club is to hold a crisis meeting as it struggles to fill key positions.

Attleborough and District Gardening Club faces extinction unless it can find people to fill several roles.

The existing chairman, secretary, treasurer and membership secretary are all retiring and set to resign.

As senior officers, they must be replaced - or the club will be dissolved.

An extraordinary annual meeting will therefore be held at Attleborough Town Hall from 7.30pm on Friday, October 1, which members and interested non-members are encouraged to attend.

You may also want to watch:

It is hoped willing volunteers will step forward and fill the positions.

Secretary Richard Fincham said: "Lots of us are resigning all at once, simply because we can't manage it any more.

"At the moment there doesn't seem to be anybody keen to take on these roles.

"We've sent out a letter to all members in the hope somebody will pop up and volunteer. If not, that will be the end as we can’t operate without officers."