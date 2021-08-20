Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Town out in force to help fund brave Logan's life-changing surgery

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:31 PM August 20, 2021   
Dozens flocked to Attleborough town centre for a fundraiser in aid of four-year-old Logan Gostling

Dozens flocked to Attleborough town centre for a fundraiser in aid of four-year-old Logan Gostling - Credit: Archant

Dozens gathered in Attleborough for a fundraiser in aid of a four-year-old boy who needs a life-changing operation.

Members of Kaleidoscope, a support group formed in May, hosted a mini fete in Queen's Square for Logan Gostling on Friday. 

Logan Gostling £60,000 to fund his SDR operation

Logan Gostling, from Mattishall, has cerebral palsy and his family are trying to raise £60,000 for life-changing surgery - Credit: Kirsty Smith

Logan, from Mattishall, has cerebral palsy and his family are trying to raise £60,000 for selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery.

The procedure will hopefully allow him to walk unaided in the future. 

Kaleidoscope was founded by Attleborough business owner Tracy Turner

Kaleidoscope was founded by Attleborough business owner Tracy Turner - Credit: Archant

Kaleidoscope was founded by local business owner, Tracy Turner, with the aim of boosting people's mental health after lockdown. 

"When lockdown started to ease, we knew so many people would feel isolated," said Mrs Turner.

Dozens attended a fundraiser in Attleborough for Logan Gostling, from Mattishall

Dozens attended a fundraiser in Attleborough for Logan Gostling, from Mattishall - Credit: Archant

"Kaleidoscope is a group for everyone. We offer a safe space with tea, cake and a non-judgemental ear.

"It's very much about putting something back into the community and we hope to raise as much as possible for Logan."

Dozens attended a fundraiser in Attleborough for Logan Gostling, from Mattishall

Dozens attended a fundraiser in Attleborough for Logan Gostling, from Mattishall - Credit: Archant

Kaleidoscope meets every other Friday from 10am to 1pm at the town hall. The next meeting is on September 3. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon