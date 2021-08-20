Town out in force to help fund brave Logan's life-changing surgery
Dozens gathered in Attleborough for a fundraiser in aid of a four-year-old boy who needs a life-changing operation.
Members of Kaleidoscope, a support group formed in May, hosted a mini fete in Queen's Square for Logan Gostling on Friday.
Logan, from Mattishall, has cerebral palsy and his family are trying to raise £60,000 for selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery.
The procedure will hopefully allow him to walk unaided in the future.
Kaleidoscope was founded by local business owner, Tracy Turner, with the aim of boosting people's mental health after lockdown.
"When lockdown started to ease, we knew so many people would feel isolated," said Mrs Turner.
"Kaleidoscope is a group for everyone. We offer a safe space with tea, cake and a non-judgemental ear.
"It's very much about putting something back into the community and we hope to raise as much as possible for Logan."
Kaleidoscope meets every other Friday from 10am to 1pm at the town hall. The next meeting is on September 3.