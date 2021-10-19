Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Warning to check smoke alarms after family escaped fire

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:04 AM October 19, 2021    Updated: 11:24 AM October 19, 2021
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have urged people to check their smoke alarms after a blaze at an Attleborough home.

Norfolk fire service has urged people to check their smoke alarms after a family managed to escape their home during a blaze started by an electrical appliance. 

The incident happened at a home in Foxglove Road in Attleborough on October 5 and was caused by an electrical fault in the kitchen.  

Appliances from Attleborough and Wymondham attended. Crews had to wear breathing apparatus and use hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. 

The family managed to escape the building. 

In a tweet, Norfolk Fire and Rescue service released photos of the fire along with a warning for families to check their smoke alarms.  

They wrote: “This Norfolk house fire started in the kitchen, in the night. Thankfully the resident awoke and escaped with her family. There was a smoke alarm downstairs, but it had no battery in. Would your smoke detector be ready to raise the alarm?” 

