Banham Poultry applies to move factory out of town centre

PUBLISHED: 13:17 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 07 May 2019

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

A town centre factory which has been criticised for its foul odour has started an application to move its processing site.

Banham Poultry, currently located on Station Road in Attleborough, is in the early stages of seeking permission to relocate its chicken processing plant to its former site at Bunns Bank, around 1km southwest of the town centre.

The factory at Bunns Bank was destroyed by a fire in July 1998, prompting a move to the current site on Station Road, described at the time as temporary.

Banham Poultry lodged a similar application to build the replacement factory in 2013, which was granted permission.

A scoping report for this revised scheme said that while a material start had been made on the site, above ground construction was yet to commence.

The latest revised factory proposal is for a 20,200 square metre processing plant and would include new equipment to manage odour and emissions.

Local councillors and families living near to the Station Road factory have criticised the company for failing to manage a foul odour compared to "rotting flesh" emanating from its Station Road facility and have called on it to move the base away from the town centre.

However the scoping report acknowledges that there are a number of residential, commercial and industrial properties in the Bunns Bank area.

In its most recent scoping report, Banham Poultry said the main drive for the move was to modernise its facilities.

