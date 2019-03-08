Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Plans for 4,000 new homes in Norfolk town are approved

PUBLISHED: 12:28 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 15 March 2019

An artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

An artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Archant

A Norfolk market town stands to double in size over the next 25 years after plans to build 4,000 homes were approved by councillors.

Breckland council’s planning committee meet in Attleborough Town Hall to consider a bid to build 4,000 new homes, a school and an £18m link road. Photo: ArchantBreckland council’s planning committee meet in Attleborough Town Hall to consider a bid to build 4,000 new homes, a school and an £18m link road. Photo: Archant

Members of Breckland Council’s planning committee unanimously voted in favour of outline plans to build the homes, along with two primary schools and an £18m link road in Attleborough. The new two-form entry primary schools will create a combined total of 1,050 additional school places.

An impact study estimated the 4,000 new homes will mean an extra 9,200 residents for the town, almost doubling the population of 10,500 people recorded in 2011.

The 217-hectare site to the south of Attleborough, extending from Whitehouse Lane to the north-east to London Road to the south-west, will also include two neighbourhood centres, sports pitches, shops, a petrol filling station and other places of work.

One of the key proposals in the application is the construction of a new £18m link road between the A11 London Road and the New Buckenham Road to the south of the town, which Attleborough Town Council said was crucial to avoid potential congestion.

The applicants said they planned to have the road completed by the second phase of its six stage delivery plan, by which point around 1,200 of the total homes would be built.

More to follow.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Town brands robbery ‘horrendous’ after attackers pin down woman and steal car

Hingham, where robbers attacked a woman, stealing her car and jewellery. Picture: Conor Matchett

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Driver clocked doing 120mph on A11 near Wymondham

The A11 at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Town brands robbery ‘horrendous’ after attackers pin down woman and steal car

Hingham, where robbers attacked a woman, stealing her car and jewellery. Picture: Conor Matchett

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Driver clocked doing 120mph on A11 near Wymondham

The A11 at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Norwich to Cambridge rail line has worst punctuality in county despite rural line improvement

Rail passengers in Norfolk suffered varying levels of delays in February. Picture: Sonya Brown

Town brands robbery ‘horrendous’ after attackers pin down woman and steal car

Hingham, where robbers attacked a woman, stealing her car and jewellery. Picture: Conor Matchett

Plans for 4,000 new homes in Norfolk town are approved

An artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

Townsfolk turn out in force for 4,000 homes plan debate

Breckland council’s planning committee meet in Attleborough Town Hall to consider a bid to build 4,000 new homes, a school and an £18m link road. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists