Plans for 4,000 new homes in Norfolk town are approved

An artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement Archant

A Norfolk market town stands to double in size over the next 25 years after plans to build 4,000 homes were approved by councillors.

Breckland council's planning committee meet in Attleborough Town Hall to consider a bid to build 4,000 new homes, a school and an £18m link road. Photo: Archant

Members of Breckland Council’s planning committee unanimously voted in favour of outline plans to build the homes, along with two primary schools and an £18m link road in Attleborough. The new two-form entry primary schools will create a combined total of 1,050 additional school places.

An impact study estimated the 4,000 new homes will mean an extra 9,200 residents for the town, almost doubling the population of 10,500 people recorded in 2011.

The 217-hectare site to the south of Attleborough, extending from Whitehouse Lane to the north-east to London Road to the south-west, will also include two neighbourhood centres, sports pitches, shops, a petrol filling station and other places of work.

One of the key proposals in the application is the construction of a new £18m link road between the A11 London Road and the New Buckenham Road to the south of the town, which Attleborough Town Council said was crucial to avoid potential congestion.

The applicants said they planned to have the road completed by the second phase of its six stage delivery plan, by which point around 1,200 of the total homes would be built.

