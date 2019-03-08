Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Academy to discover fate of ambitious new building plan

PUBLISHED: 13:26 04 April 2019

Indicative image of what Attleborough Academy's new building will look like. Picture: Attleborough Academy

Indicative image of what Attleborough Academy's new building will look like. Picture: Attleborough Academy

Attleborough Academy

An academy in an ever-growing market town will discover next week if its plans for a new building can become a reality.

Attleborough Academy has lodged an application to Breckland Council for a new two-storey teaching building to replace mobile classrooms on the site.

It will be the school’s next step towards fulfilling a master plan for the site in years to come, which aims to establish – among other things – a new sixth form centre.

On Monday, members of Breckland’s planning committee will choose whether to rubber-stamp the proposal, which will also provide the school with a  new drama studio and space for its special educational needs  team.

Neil McShane, principal of the academy, said: “Thanks to funding from the Department for Education and Norfolk County Council, these important plans for the academy will enable us to replace existing mobile accommodation with modern  and attractive new teaching spaces.

“The planned new two-storey building, situated between the main school and the David Bartram building, will provide much-needed new facilities for our arts and drama courses, as well as for our SEN provision.

“The new building will also enable us to relocate the main academy reception, providing a welcoming new focal point at the front of the site.”

He added: “The new building fits in with our master plan for the site, which sets out our exciting vision for a new sixth form, community and enterprise centre and sports village.

“This longer-term plan will enable us to provide an outstanding learning environment for rising numbers of students in years to come, as Attleborough itself grows, which will be a resource for our students as well as the community.”

It comes after the same planning committee agreed to give outline planning permission for a scheme that will close to double the town in size, with 4,000 homes proposed for the edge of the town.

The academy’s scheme has been recommended by officers for approval, with the committee due to make the final decision on it.

The plans would not see the academy increasing its pupil numbers, which most recently were at 764.

Most Read

Academy to discover fate of ambitious new building plan

Indicative image of what Attleborough Academy's new building will look like. Picture: Attleborough Academy

Lorry crash closes road for second time in five hours

Police have closed the B1108 at Hackford to deal with an overturned lorry. Picture: James Bass

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Plans to repair Grade II listed school building

Plans have been submitted to repair Eccles Hall, near Quidenham, which is used by Aurora Eccles School. Picture: Breckland Council/Aurora Eccles School

Driver found slumped in own vomit on A47 slip road fined £500

The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthorn Roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Academy to discover fate of ambitious new building plan

Indicative image of what Attleborough Academy's new building will look like. Picture: Attleborough Academy

Lorry crash closes road for second time in five hours

Police have closed the B1108 at Hackford to deal with an overturned lorry. Picture: James Bass

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Plans to repair Grade II listed school building

Plans have been submitted to repair Eccles Hall, near Quidenham, which is used by Aurora Eccles School. Picture: Breckland Council/Aurora Eccles School

Driver found slumped in own vomit on A47 slip road fined £500

The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthorn Roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Wymondham and Holt both in with chance of landing London SEC title

Fakenham'’s Rob Ward crossing the line for his try during last weekend's 27-26 win over Woodbridge. Fakenham end their league campaign at Ipswich YM Picture: MIKE WYATT

Teenagers in Norfolk raise money for air ambulance which saved a critically-ill toddler’s life

More than 80 students took part in a 24-hour football event to raise money for the Air Ambulance. Photo: Mark Casanova

Academy to discover fate of ambitious new building plan

Indicative image of what Attleborough Academy's new building will look like. Picture: Attleborough Academy

Old Buckenham Airshow announces Wildcat Formation team will perform at Norfolk Day event

The Wildcat Formation Display Team are going to be performing for Norfolk Day. Picture; John Allan

Conference shines a spotlight on compassion and empathy

Staff at NSFT's second Equality, Diversity and Inclusion conference. Photo: NSFT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists