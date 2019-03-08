Academy to discover fate of ambitious new building plan

An academy in an ever-growing market town will discover next week if its plans for a new building can become a reality.

Attleborough Academy has lodged an application to Breckland Council for a new two-storey teaching building to replace mobile classrooms on the site.

It will be the school’s next step towards fulfilling a master plan for the site in years to come, which aims to establish – among other things – a new sixth form centre.

On Monday, members of Breckland’s planning committee will choose whether to rubber-stamp the proposal, which will also provide the school with a new drama studio and space for its special educational needs team.

Neil McShane, principal of the academy, said: “Thanks to funding from the Department for Education and Norfolk County Council, these important plans for the academy will enable us to replace existing mobile accommodation with modern and attractive new teaching spaces.

“The planned new two-storey building, situated between the main school and the David Bartram building, will provide much-needed new facilities for our arts and drama courses, as well as for our SEN provision.

“The new building will also enable us to relocate the main academy reception, providing a welcoming new focal point at the front of the site.”

He added: “The new building fits in with our master plan for the site, which sets out our exciting vision for a new sixth form, community and enterprise centre and sports village.

“This longer-term plan will enable us to provide an outstanding learning environment for rising numbers of students in years to come, as Attleborough itself grows, which will be a resource for our students as well as the community.”

It comes after the same planning committee agreed to give outline planning permission for a scheme that will close to double the town in size, with 4,000 homes proposed for the edge of the town.

The academy’s scheme has been recommended by officers for approval, with the committee due to make the final decision on it.

The plans would not see the academy increasing its pupil numbers, which most recently were at 764.