Thousands approved - 80 more on the way? Yet another bid to build homes in market town

A rapidly-growing market town could be in line for even more new homes, with a bid to build up to 80 homes being its latest proposed development.

Earlier this month, Breckland Council’s planning committee unanimously agreed to a development of up to 4,000 homes in Attleborough, which will see the town’s population almost double.

Now, the council is being asked to consider an application to build up to 80 on a site between Blackthorn Road and the A11 Attleborough Bypass, currently used as grazing land for horses.

The application, submitted by Norwich-based agent Brown and Co, would make use of 3.785 hectares of land and provide a mixture of two, three and four bedroom houses.

However, it has come under scrutiny from the police for failing to address the potential crime issues that come with additional homes.

In a consultation response, Stephanie Segens, Norfolk Constabulary’s architectural liaison officer, said: “Disappointingly for a development of this size, the design and access statement does not make reference to any proposed crime prevention measures for the development.

“The plans provided lack the real detail I would need to comment fully.”

A neighbour to the proposed development site has raised concerns about whether the town would be able to cope with the development.

Sam Overton, of Blackthorn Road, said: “Another 80 houses just outside my front door? No thank you!

“Attleborough is already struggling to support the residents it currently has, Leave the green space that is there alone.”

As well as the 80 homes, the development would include walking and cycle paths and open space to the north of the site.

Ahead of submitting the application, letters were sent to around 650 neighbours for feedback on the proposals, receiving just 28 comments responses.

A planning statement submitted with the application says the development would “make a positive, albeit modest, contribution to the supply of market and affordable housing in the area”.

However, it remains to be seen what the proposed affordable housing contribution would be, with exact details of this yet to be published.

The application will be decided by Breckland Council in due course.