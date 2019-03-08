Townsfolk turn out in force for 4,000 homes plan debate

A Norfolk community has turned out in force to discover whether a market town will double in size over the coming decades.

Attleborough Town Hall has been left with standing room only as members of Breckland council’s planning committee consider a bid to build 4,000 new homes, a school and an £18m link road in the market town. Some members of the public even elected to sit on the floor in the hall corridor, with the committee room completely full. Committee members heard concerns about a number of issues around the development, including rat-running and flooding - though no objections are being lodged by Norfolk County Council’s highways department. With public speaking concluded, the committee will be able to question officers and developers over the scheme, before voting on the recommendations - which are for approval. • More to follow.