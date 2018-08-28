Robber armed with gun steals cash from popular restaurant

A man armed with a suspected handgun robbed the Royal Garden restaurant in Attleborough yesterday evening. Photo: Google Archant

Detectives are today investigating an armed robbery at popular restaurant.

The drama unfolded at the Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough at around 7.30pm Thursday after a man entered the restaurant armed with what it believed to be a hand gun and demanded money from the till.

The man, who is believed to be in his early 20s, wore a black mask as he took a quantity of cash and fled the scene.

Police described the man as white and approximately 5ft8.

Anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity in the area at the time of the robbery should contact Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.