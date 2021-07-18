Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Cyclists set for 112-mile night ride in aid of 'always happy' Olivia, 7

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:30 AM July 18, 2021   
Staff from Anglian Demolition are taking on the Dunwich Dynamo to raise money for Olivia Edwards, from Wymondham

A group of amateur cyclists are set to take on a mammoth nighttime ride for a seven-year-old suffering with a complex health condition. 

Staff at Anglian Demolition (AD), based in Attleborough, will attempt a 112-mile challenge known as the Dunwich Dynamo next weekend. 

Riders are tasked with pedalling through the night from Hackney to Dunwich on the Suffolk coast. 

Rob Vastaff, Nick Davenport, Jamie Currie, Ross Leamon, Dave Bickel, Luke Elliott and Nick Bacon

But the cycle carries personal significance for AD's seven-strong team, who are raising money for the family of former colleague, Danny Edwards. 

Mr Edwards' daughter, Olivia, has Angelman syndrome, a genetic disorder primarily affecting the nervous system.

Olivia, aged 7, cannot speak, has poor mobility and requires round-the-clock care.

However, in a bid to improve the Wymondham youngster's life, the Dunwich Dynamo fundraiser will buy her an all-terrain wheelchair and a top-of-the-range mountain trike.

Dave Bickel, one of the cyclists, said: "Doing this will really enhance this young girl's life, and allow her to enjoy playing outdoors with her brother and sister. 

The team from Attleborough-based Anglian Demolition, who are taking on the Dunwich Dynamo

"We decided we really wanted to challenge ourselves. Only three of us have cycled a bit before, but the other four have really embraced it.

"It really has been a focal point for the business, which has been right behind us and given us time off to train.

"We've been preparing since before Christmas, and it has been life-changing for us as well in terms of physical and mental health."

AD's intrepid riders will set off from Hackney at around 8pm on Saturday, July 24, before reaching the beach at Dunwich for a breakfast barbecue on Sunday morning. 

Already they have raised more than £8,000 of their £10,000 target, while the National Federation of Demolition Contractors has already purchased Olivia's new trike with a £5,000 donation. 

Oliva Edwards, from Wymondham, with her parents, Gemma Dineen and Danny Edwards, and siblings, Harry and Emily

Mr Edwards said the whole family had been "overwhelmed" by the public's generosity.

"Olivia has her daily struggles, but one by-product is that she is always happy," he added.

"We're extremely proud of all the guys and we'll be greeting them on the beach when they arrive - hopefully all in one piece.

"We are looking forward to making lots of memories as a family thanks to them."

To donate, justgiving.com/crowdfunding/olivias-journey.

