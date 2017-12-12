Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Grey area’ in software meant ambulance was not sent to anorexic teenager before she took her own life

PUBLISHED: 17:42 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:42 10 January 2019

Wymondham teen Ellie Long died on December 12, 2017. Photo: The Long family

Wymondham teen Ellie Long died on December 12, 2017. Photo: The Long family

Archant

An ambulance call handler failing to report an anorexic teenage girl was threatening suicide - and a “grey area” in a computer system - meant paramedics were not sent out a day before she took her own life.

Ellie Long, of Greenland Avenue, Wymondham, was found hanged at her home on December 10, 2017 and died at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital two days later.

An inquest in Norwich on Thursday heard how on December 9, the day before Ellie’s death, her mother Nicki Long called for an ambulance and said her daughter wanted to take her own life.

The call was given a category four rating - which is for less urgent calls - and due to a high demand for ambulances a policy was in place not to attend category four calls. In a statement call handler Leanne Evans said she “should have entered [Ellie] was threatening suicide, which would make it a category three.”

MORE: ‘I feel let down by everyone’ - Family say they were ‘failed’ over death of anorexic daughter, 15

But instead had recorded Ellie was thinking about it, which did not prompt such an urgent response.

Christopher Hewetson, an emergency and centre support manager for the East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST), said due to demand, even if the call was given a category three an ambulance would not have been at the house for around eight hours.

Call handlers follow a set of questions depending on the incident, with software then deciding what response, if any, is to be provided. Mr Hewetson spoke of a “grey area” in the distinction between threatening suicide and thinking about suicide which can influence the software’s decision. The call has since been audited and the handler given the chance to reflect and Mr Hewetson added: “The issue is being raised with software company in a couple of weeks time. That ambiguity there needs to be addressed.”

MORE: Anorexic teen told therapist she ‘wanted to end it all’, inquest hears

Mrs Long made another call to the ambulance service the next day, December 10, when her daughter was discovered hanged. A crew was dispatched but went to the wrong house. Despite the call handler hearing the correct house number, it was not entered into the system.

The inquest also heard from Gail Hunton, a counsellor at Wymondham High School, who said Ellie became “more sneaky” with her food and acted “out of character” leading up to her death.

The inquest continues.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Businessman charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

‘I feel let down by everyone’ - Family say they were ‘failed’ over death of anorexic daughter, 15

Ellie Long. Photo: The Long family

Builder left £20,000 bungalow project in mess - court told

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emergency services close rural road after crash

Police have closed off Mile Road near Bunwell following a two-vehicle crash. PHOTO: Google Maps

Most Read

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

‘Grey area’ in software meant ambulance was not sent to anorexic teenager before she took her own life

Wymondham teen Ellie Long died on December 12, 2017. Photo: The Long family

Lotus announces strongest sales in seven years

Brand new Lotus cars ready at the Lotus factory at Hethel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk MPs gather in Norwich for Chamber of Commerce’s Big Debate

Norman Lamb is one of four MPs attending the Big Debate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police and crime commissioner poised to take on fire service authority role

Lorne Green, centre, could be offered a seat on the fire and rescue authority. Picture: Ian Burt

Anorexic teen told therapist she ‘wanted to end it all’, inquest hears

Wymondham teen Ellie Long died on December 12, 2017. Photo: The Long family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists