Search

Advanced search

Panto villain swaps magic carpet for race car

PUBLISHED: 08:20 18 December 2018

Rik Makarem (right) with former Formula One racing driver Martin Donnelly. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal

Rik Makarem (right) with former Formula One racing driver Martin Donnelly. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal

A soap star whose villainous performance is delighting audiences at this year’s Theatre Royal panto fulfilled a life-long dream by joining a Formula One legend at a world-renowned car factory.

Motorsport fan and Abanazer actor Rik Makarem looking at the iconic Formulas One cars at Classic Team Lotus. Picture: Norwich Theatre RoyalMotorsport fan and Abanazer actor Rik Makarem looking at the iconic Formulas One cars at Classic Team Lotus. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal

Actor Rik Makarem, who played Nikhil Sharma in ITV’s Emmerdale, is currently starring as baddie Abanazar in Norwich Theatre Royal’s Aladdin.

But yesterday the former television star swapped the magic carpet for a Formula One engine during a special visit to the Lotus factory in Hethel.

The actor, who is a self-confessed “Formula One nerd”, met motoring hero and former Lotus driver Martin Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly gave the panto star a crash course in how to handle a car at 120mph and gave him a generous rating of 8.5 out of 10 for his driving skills.

Martin Donnelley takes the wheel to give Abanazer actor Rik Makarem a fast and thrilling spin around the Hethel test track at 140 mph. Picture: Norwich Theatre RoyalMartin Donnelley takes the wheel to give Abanazer actor Rik Makarem a fast and thrilling spin around the Hethel test track at 140 mph. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal

The actor said: “I truly am obsessed with Formula One which is probably unhealthy. I won’t go for a Sunday dinner with my family or friends if the Grand Prix is on and the Lotus name is so iconic.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

The show must go on! Primary school production saved by local high school after floor collapse

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six men arrested and van seized after police raid

Summer Lane in Carbrooke, near Watton. Picture: Google

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

Christine Preston has now returned to her home in Toppesfield Picture: ARCHANT

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

The Christmas tree was in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

A coach and a car have crashed on the A1120 at Ashfield Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Medieval history comes to life in students’ Game of Thrones-style reenactment

Peta-Anne McIntosh (18) from Wymondham High School chats to a soldier during the Game of Roses event in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The show must go on! Primary school production saved by local high school after floor collapse

Joseph Dwyer, eight, and Jaime Wells, nine, with their classmates, children from Badger Class and Oak Class at Spooner Row Primary School, celebrate their Christmas entertainment being rescued by Wymondham High Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

Overcrowding in Norfolk prisons reaching unsafe levels

HMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow GV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall base For:EDP Copy:Ben Kendall

Greater Anglia to scrap first class to create more room on trains

Abellio Greater Anglia trains and carriages at Crown Point. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists