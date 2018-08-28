Search

Police warn abnormal load could cause delays on roads in Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:01 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:01 27 January 2019

An abnormal load could cause delays on roads in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Drivers have been reminded they could face disruption on the roads of Norfolk and Suffolk today because of an abnormal load making its way across the counties.

The load will get a police escort from Oyster Yachts, in Tunstead Road in Hoveton, to Fox’s Marina at Wherstead in Ipswich.

It is a 27.4m long frame which measures 5.4 metres wide and five metres high. It weighs 65,000 kg.

Norfolk police said it would leave Hoveton at 8am today (Sunday, January 27) and travel on the following roads:

Local Roads around Hoveton – A149 – B1152 – A1064 – A47 – A11 – A14 – A142 – A14 – A137 – local roads to site at Wherstead

