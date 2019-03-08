Video

WATCH: Car driven the wrong way on A11 slip road

Ray Valentine was joining the A11 when a car came in the opposite direction. Picture: Ray Valentine Archant

This is the moment an unsuspecting driver came face-to-face with a car coming the wrong way down a dual carriage way slip road.

Ray Valentine captured the video on Tuesday, May 14 at about 9am as he was about to join the A11 at the Wymondham bypass.

As he was about to speed up a Toyata Yaris can be seen driving towards him. Mr Valentine was able to stop as the Yaris took avoiding action after realising it was travelling the wrong way.

Mr Valentine said: "I did not think it was wise to have a head-on collision.

"If you look carefully you will see the car exit the roundabout and enter the slip road, so I did wonder how they turned around so quickly."

The video was posted on social media where it gained a number of comments praising Mr Valentine for how calm he remained.