Police appeal after driver suffers 'life changing' injuries in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google Google

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash on the A11.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the incident on the dual carriageway at Wymondham on Thursday, May 16 at about 5am after an orange Renault Megane travelling southbound left the road and crashed into a ditch.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with "life changing" leg and chest injuries.

You may also want to watch:

An ambulance and rapid response vehicle from the East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Fire crews from Hethersett, Wymondham and Earlham also attended and helped release the man from the vehicle.

The road was closed while police dealt with the incident and re-opened at about 10.30am.

Anyone who may have seen the collision, or the manner of driving of the car prior to the incident, should contact PC Matthew Buckoke at Acle Roads Policing on 101.