‘Not acceptable’: Motorist reported driving at 104mph on A11 in south Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 13:21 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:21 26 December 2018
South Norfolk Police
A motorist was caught travelling at more than 100mph on one of Norfolk’s main roads today.
Police pulled over a vehicle on the A11 in south Norfolk, which was reported to have been travelling at 104mph.
An officer for South Norfolk Police Tweeted: “Just reported driver for 104mph on A11. That speed is not acceptable, driver has been reported.”
The officer pulled over the vehicle and breathalysed the driver, however, they were not found to be over the limit.
“Negative breath test,” the officer added.
