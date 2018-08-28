Search

‘Not acceptable’: Motorist reported driving at 104mph on A11 in south Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:21 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:21 26 December 2018

Police pulled over a motorist on the A11, reported to have been travelling at 104mph. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Police pulled over a motorist on the A11, reported to have been travelling at 104mph. Picture: South Norfolk Police

South Norfolk Police

A motorist was caught travelling at more than 100mph on one of Norfolk’s main roads today.

Police pulled over a vehicle on the A11 in south Norfolk, which was reported to have been travelling at 104mph.

An officer for South Norfolk Police Tweeted: “Just reported driver for 104mph on A11. That speed is not acceptable, driver has been reported.”

The officer pulled over the vehicle and breathalysed the driver, however, they were not found to be over the limit.

“Negative breath test,” the officer added.

