A11 driver arrested for being disqualified and having weapon

PUBLISHED: 15:37 26 January 2019

Police traffic patrols have been targeting speeding drivers on the A11. Picture: James Bass

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified and being in possession of an offensive weapon after being stopped on the A11.

The disqualified driver of a Mercedes was arrested and an uninsured Ford Focus was seized on the A11. Picture: Norfolk PoliceThe disqualified driver of a Mercedes was arrested and an uninsured Ford Focus was seized on the A11. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police used pre-emptive tactics to avoid a pursuit as they stopped a Mercedes E220 on the dual carriageway near Wymondham on Saturday. The suspected disqualified motorist was also found to have no insurance and the car was seized.

The arrest was one of a series of stops as central area police in Norfolk worked with Norfolk and Suffolk road traffic patrols targeting speeding drivers.

A Ford focus was also seized after being stopped for travelling too fast and the driver was found to have forgot to insure it.

Responding to the operations Sgt Chris Harris, of Norfolk & Suffolk’s Roads & Armed Policing Team & Road Casualty Reduction Team, tweeted: “Great team work”.

