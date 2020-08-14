A-level results: How south Norfolk schools fared

Students receiving their A-level results at Thetford Academy. Picture: James Bass/Inspiration Trust © James Bass 2020

Students at south Norfolk schools have collected their A-level results following a unique year which has seen no exams taken.

The annual ritual of pupils flocking to sixth forms and colleges was replaced by scenes of empty halls and corridors, as the majority of teenagers discovered their grades remotely.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, marks were this year predicted by teachers and processed by exam boards, who took into account schools’ previous performances and made adjustments if necessary.

But the Department for Education also announced a “triple lock”, meaning students receive the highest result out of the estimated mark, mock exams taken earlier in the year or an optional written exam to be taken in the coming months.

At Thetford Academy, where students were able to collect their results, principal Dan Carter said he was “full of pride and admiration” as 65pc of grades came in A*-C.

He added: “The most important thing is that these grades enable our students to progress successfully to their desired destination. The vast majority of our students have places at their chosen university.

“The class of 2020 leaves us with some of Thetford Academy’s best ever grades. We are a rapidly improving school and these grades are fully deserved.

“I’m proud our students have worked so hard, especially considering the challenging circumstances around them. I offer my sincere best wishes to the class of 2020 - they will be fondly remembered.”

Across town, Thetford Grammar School celebrated 87pc of grades falling in the A* to C bracket.

A spokesman for the school said: “It is a pleasure to share in our students’ successes and excitement about their futures.

“These results reflect the tremendous diligence and tenacity of our students, as well as the unstinting support and inspiration of their teachers.”

Elsewhere, Attleborough Academy notched 63pc A*-C grades, but Diss High School, Wymondham College and Wymondham High Academy elected not to publish 2020 figures due to the unique circumstances.

Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High, added: “We are exceptionally proud that the students have been awarded such strong grades during difficult circumstances.

“They have demonstrated not only high academic standards but strength of character; their determination has been incredible.”

Full south Norfolk results (% of A* to C grades) are as follows:

• Attleborough Academy: 63pc

• Diss High School: No figure supplied (2019 - 85pc)

• Thetford Academy: 65pc (2019 - 50pc)

• Thetford Grammar School: 87pc (2019 - 92pc)

• Wymondham College: No figure supplied (2019 - 83pc)

• Wymondham High Academy: No figure supplied (78pc)