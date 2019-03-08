Search

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

PUBLISHED: 06:30 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 15 March 2019

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Archant

The fate of a major homes development which will close to double a Norfolk market town in size will be sealed today.

Thousands of new homes, two primary schools and £18m link road have all been included in an outline application for land at Attleborough, with Breckland Council’s planning committee considering it this morning.

If approved, the proposals would close than double the population of the town once delivered, with 4,000 homes planned for the development.

The two primary schools would between them cater to more than 1,000 children while the link road - described as crucial by Attleborough Town Council - would connect the A11 London Road with New Buckenham Road.

A Breckland spokesman said: “Attleborough has been earmarked for significant growth for some time and this plan will play its part in the overall local plan delivery.”

Members of the public have been encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be held at Attleborough Town Hall from 9.30am today.

